Herdsmen demand N100m to release Benue pastor

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Suspected armed Fulani insurgents who kidnapped Rev. Pastor J. Y. Juku in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday are demanding a ransom of N100 million as a condition for his release. New Telegraph gathered that Rev. Juku was abducted at about 2am on Tuesday in his country home at Iorza Ukemberagya Tswarev in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

A family source confided in New Telegraph that the militants were saying that; “If the money is released to them, they will free the pastor unhurt.” New Telegraph had observed that the state had continued to witness an upsurge in criminal activities like cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping among others in recent months even as a new Commander of the Operation Whirl-Stroke, Major-General Clement Apere- has resumed duty. Meanwhile, Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, yesterday visited victims of Tuesday’s herdsmen attack on the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) camp at Abagena, Makurdi Local Government Area, who were receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Bernard Unenge, Chairman, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, Makurdi Local Government Council, Hon. Anthony Dyegyeh and the Chief Medical Director of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Swende, went round the wards of the hospital to sympathize with the victims, and assessed their condition and the degree of injuries sustained.

