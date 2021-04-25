Herdsmen executing systemic genocide against Christians, says ECWA

Musa Pam Jos The General Council of the Evangelical Church Winning All, (ECWA) which is the highest decision making body of the church said it has observed with worry what it termed “the massive and forceful takeover of ungoverned spaces by criminals and nonstate actors” and the inability of government to deal with the menace.

The Council also expressed concern over the unabated attacks on Christian communities in the Middle Belt, the North, and other parts of the country and the destruction of lives and property by criminal elements. The Council said a “systematic genocide being executed against Christian and other autochthonous communities throughout Nigeria.”

The Church, in a communique signed by the ECWA President Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya and ECWA General Secretary Rev. Yunusu Nmadu at the end of the 68th General Church Council held in Jos expressed sadness over the harassment and displacement of the indigenous peoples and occupation of their lands by Fulani jihadist militia in Bachit and scores of other villages in Riyom, Bassa, and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State; the displacement of the entire Moon Council Ward of Kwande LGA as well as other communities in Guma, Logo, and Agatu LGAs of Benue state; Shiroro LGA and other communities of Niger State; Kajuru and Zangon-Kataf and other communities in Southern Kaduna; and Mongunu, Chibok, and other communities in the northeast.

The Church Council lamented the “shameful neglect of the plight and deplorable conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps especially in Middle Belt and other parts of the country,” stressing, “It is true that the prolonged homelessness is gradually herding many of these displaced persons toward hopelessness and this portends ominous consequences. “Therefore, we call on the Federal Government to rise from its lethargic slumber and wake up to its responsibilities to its citizens and ensure the return of these IDPs to their ancestral patrimony.

Assist such returning farming populations with the necessary farming input so they could reactivate their farmlands, as low farming activities spell doom for our food security agenda in the face of skyrocketing food prices.”

He cautioned the Federal Government against protecting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami but relieve him of his appointment if he fails to resign as failure to do so shows the President Muhammadu Buhari government is complicit in the divisive propaganda of dangerous elements of the society as well as the murderous activities of rampaging terrorists.

The Communique stressed that the Minister should also be thoroughly investigated and, in the event, he is found guilty, be prosecuted in line with the laws of the nation. He said among other things,

“The Council observes the serious nature of the allegations levelled against the Nigeria’s current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, the verity of which allegations he has affirmed, but is quick to excuse himself, pleading immaturity and limited knowledge for his support for terrorism at the time.

“We join other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate citizens like Human Rights Writers’ Association (HURIWA), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to demand for his resignation as a member of the Federal Executive Council. Where he fails to resign voluntarily, we would expect President Buhari to relieve him of his ministerial position.

“We equally add our voice to the demand that the allegations against Dr. Pantami be thoroughly investigated by relevant security agencies and if indicted, he should be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the Federation. “This will rekindle the faith of the citizenry in the Nigerian project and assure them that there are no sacred cows in Buhari’s cabinet.”

On the economy of the nation, the president noted with dismay the interminable flippant borrowing that has become characteristic of the present government of the federation, without proper accountability for those already taken. “The Council questions the rationale for the continuous taking of loans despite the absence of any tangible evidence of the positive impact of previous loans on the socio-economic lives of the citizens.

“We therefore, call on government to focus on creating the enabling environment for adequate harnessing and effective utilization of available resources that God has endowed the nation with for wealth creation, instead of the quick resort to foreign loans, thereby mortgaging the future of many generations of our children.”

The Church called for the immediate release of 15 Atyap Village Heads and youth leaders detained in Kaduna State without trial as well as the release of all people abducted by terrorists especially Leah Sharibu, Grace Lukas, Alice Loksha, Lilian Gyang, Pastor Lawrence Zongo, the remaining Chibok girls and the students from the various institutions.

The Council however, frowned at attacks on security personnel, the military, the police, correctional officers, and other para-military services, in the line of duty and views such acts as affronts on Nigeria and Nigerians, as these personnel have placed their lives in harm’s way for the safety of our lives and the integrity of our national borders.

“The Council commiserates with the families of deceased security operatives and advises others still in active service to always adhere to the rules of engagement in the course of carrying out their constitutional duties.

“It also calls on the civil populace not to take the law into their hands at the slightest provocation but should utilize all available lawful means and civil approaches in seeking redress whenever there is any perceived infringement of their Fundamental Human Rights.”

