News

Herdsmen-farmers crisis: Time to implement APC True Federalism Report –PGF DG

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

To address the crisis of herdsmen and farmers and other security challenges in the country, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called for the implementation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) True Federalism Report.

 

Lukman, who made the call in response to the security crisis in the South- West between herdsmen and some community members, said the country had been so polarised.

 

According to him, the implementation of the True Federalism Report would help to address some of the security problems.

 

The APC True Federalism Committee report chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, has state policing as one of its recommendations to address insecurity.

 

Lukman, in his statement yesterday said: “Certainly, if the party was able to move recommendations contained in the report of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Committee to the level of implementation, the current levels of misplaced anger against the APC  propand the Federal Government in the country would have been moderated.

 

 

May be the challenge we have today present a golden opportunity for APC to be able to initiate processes of implementing the recommendations contained in the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

 

“What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government.

 

Given that there already exist APC tripartite consultative committee, chaired by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, with both the party Chairman, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, Senate President, His Excellency, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.   At the meeting held in […]
News

Edo community visits monarch over Ologbo crisis

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Okhaigele leaders of Sapele community in Benin-City, Edo State, have paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, His Royal Highness Owenvbuigie Jason Akenzua, over the activities of hoodlums in the oil-rich Ologbo community. This is sequel to the ongoing trials in a Benin High Court over kidnapping and murder of Sunny Etchie, […]
News Top Stories

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North-East theatre of operation to the North-West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica