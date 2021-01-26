Herdsmen-farmers crisis: Time to implement APC True Federalism Report –PGF DG

To address the crisis of herdsmen and farmers and other security challenges in the country, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called for the implementation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) True Federalism Report.

Lukman, who made the call in response to the security crisis in the South- West between herdsmen and some community members, said the country had been so polarised.

According to him, the implementation of the True Federalism Report would help to address some of the security problems.

The APC True Federalism Committee report chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, has state policing as one of its recommendations to address insecurity.

Lukman, in his statement yesterday said: “Certainly, if the party was able to move recommendations contained in the report of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Committee to the level of implementation, the current levels of misplaced anger against the APC propand the Federal Government in the country would have been moderated.

May be the challenge we have today present a golden opportunity for APC to be able to initiate processes of implementing the recommendations contained in the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

“What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government.

Given that there already exist APC tripartite consultative committee, chaired by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, with both the party Chairman, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, Senate President, His Excellency, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started

