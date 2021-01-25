Herdsmen/farmers crisis:  Time to implement APC’s True Federalism report – PGF DG

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

To address the crisis of herdsmen and farmers and other insecurity issues in the country, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has called for the implementation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) True Federalism report.

Lukman, who made the call in responsible to the security crisis in the South West between the herdsmen and some community members, said the country is so polarized.

According to him, the implementation of the True Federalism report would help to address some of the security problems.

The APC True Federalism Committee report chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has state policing as one of its recommendation to address insecurity.

Lukman, in his statement Monday said: “Certainly, if the party was able to move recommendations contained in the report of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Committee to the level of implementation, the current levels of misplaced anger against the APC and the Federal Government in the country would have been moderated.

“May be the challenges we have today present a golden opportunity for the APC to be able to initiate processes of implementing the recommendations contained in the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

“What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government. Given that there already exist APC Tripartite Consultative Committee, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with both the party Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started.

“We need to appeal to our leaders and our party to rise to the occasion of this challenge facing our dear nation beyond the current public anger.”

The PGF Director General said hate is making Nigerians lose their humanity so much that notion of survival both for individuals and groups is more about the ability to defend and rationalise inclinations even when lives of other citizens are in danger, just as he said education is making most Nigerians to become leading campaigners and promoters of disagreements and wondered why Nigerians should hate one another on accounts of ethnic and religious differences.

