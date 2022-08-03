Herdsmen flee with N10.4m worth of employer’s cows in Ogun

Two herders, simply identified as Umar and Ali, who absconded after conspiring to steal the 13 cows they were employed to look after in Owode-Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been arrested following a report by the manager of the farm, Abdulazeez Adebayo to the Owode-Egba division of the Amotekun Corps.

The manager reported that the suspects fled with the cows worth N10.4 million.

The Commandant of the Ogun State Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, quoted the manager as saying that: “On getting to the farm, he discovered that two herders whose names he gave as Umar and Ali, employed to look after the animals had absconded.”

Akinremi, a retired police commissioner, explained that in the course of preliminary enquiry and based on credible intelligence, the vehicle with which the cows were conveyed was traced and the driver apprehended.

The arrest of the driver, our correspondent learnt, led Amotekun operatives to a suspect, “who conspired with the two absconded herders to steal the cows and subsequently the buyer in Ogijo abattoir.”

According to Akinremi, the buyer did not only admit receiving the cows, he also confessed selling some to other buyers who are presently at large, it was learnt.

