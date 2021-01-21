News

Herdsmen: Group kicks as FG battles Akeredolu

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has said that a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave Yorubaland by some people would not in any way solve the problem of insecurity in the region. The group in a statement by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the ultimatum purportedly issued by some individuals against Fulani herdsmen would only aggravate the current insecurity in some states in the South-West.

It reads: “In as much as we are still under the umbrella of one Nigeria and we still use the 1999 Constitution, it is very wrong for any individual or group to give ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate Yorubaland. It is true that some Fulani herdsmen have constituted real threat to security in Yorubaland; yet some bastard Yoruba are their collaborators.

“It is so sad that many of those calling for eviction of Fulani herdsmen from Yorubaland were the ones that put us into the problem we are facing today. Many of them used force to take over lands belonging to Yoruba and sold them to Fulani. They have sold their birthrights to these Fulani people and this recent call for their eviction smells hypocrisy. “Many villages in Yorubaland are now being controlled by Fulani herdsmen.Many of these people have even married our daughters.

What we need to do now is to work with the good ones among them to get rid of the bad ones in Yorubaland.. “As the President of Yoruba Youth Forum, I have never threatened any tribe to leave Yorubaland because Yoruba sons and daughters are all over Nigeria. If you threatened them in Yorubaland; you are exposing your own people to danger wherever they are in any part of Nigeria.”

