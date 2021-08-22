Herdsmen have declared war on Plateau people – Reps member

Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has said the interception of live ammunitions by security agencies in Nasarawa State from a Fulani man on his way to Jos is a clear evidence that terror herdsmen has declared war against the people of Plateau State.

Bagos, who is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Corruption in the House of Reps, stated this in a press statement he signed and issued to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

“The interception and arrest of Likita Abubakar a Fulani man in Akwanga, on Saturday 21st August, 2021 by the Join Task Force of Police and Federal Road Safety Commission in Nasarawa State while transporting ammunitions to Jos, Plateau State is a clear evidence that war has been declared by terror herdsmen against the good people of Plateau.

“I strongly want to call on Plateau State government and the security agencies to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties and ensure the arrest of the remaining six Gangs and friends of Likita Abubakar a Fulani man who was arrested in Akwanga Saturday the 21st of August, 2021 on his way to Jos with fully loaded arms.”

The lawmaker called on people of Plateau State, especially youth, to be united and ensure they are not taken unawares, they should protect their communities by preventing any further attacks.

