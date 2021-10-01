News

Herdsmen hijacked into banditry by drug, arms dealers – Gumi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that innocent Fulani herdsmen were hijacked and forced into banditry by arms and drug dealers. Sheikh Gumi also said that the killings and kidnappings by the bandits can only be stopped by hijacking them back from those he called evil arms and drug dealers, and not by killing them, an approach adopted by the government.

The Islamic Scholar, who had repeatedly advocated amnesty for bandits, spoke at a peace conference organised by the Centre for the Advancement of Human Dignity and Value in Kaduna on Thursday. He said, lack of religion, lack of knowledge and enlightenment on the part of the Fulani herdsmen, is the cause of insecurity in the region and enlightenment the cure. According to Gumi, the government had in the last three years spent $1billion in fighting banditry and requires another $1billion to continue the fight, when 10 percent of that amount can be used to enlighten the bandits and stop the killings and kidnappings.

His words: “I realized one thing, lack of religion, lack of knowledge, ignorance is the cause of insecurity, enlightenment is the cure, when you enlighten them you can cure them, when you want to cure the problem the way it was created, you go into bloodshed and this is exactly what we are witnessing now. “We have left a big section of Nigerians with nothing; we left them with animals, we don’t do anything for them, nothing is taken seriously in Nigeria. Nomadic education was left with no funding. How do you cure it? Some are suggesting killing them all, because they are killing.

“For three years the government has spent $1 billion and now you need another $1billion, but I said one third of that $1billion will enlighten them and stop the killing. Have you tried it? Nobody tried it. They (bandits) have empathy like we have, they have families, children. “When I visited the bandits in the forest, the first step was to use psychology on them, they aired their grievances and they were ready to change. So, what were their conditions? They were all constitutional rights.

“When they are hijacked by evil people, drug addicts, gunrunners, we should not allow people to hijack them. Let us hijack them back to society; this is what we need to do. They have dignity too; they should be respected and given all the human rights everybody has.” Earlier in his welcome address, the President CAHDV, Engr. Joseph John Ameh called on Nigerians to live harmoniously and stop killings and kidnappings. “We are created by one God; let us value human lives and embrace unity,” he said.

