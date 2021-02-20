News

Herdsmen: I used AK-47 as figure of speech, says Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, yesterday defended his comment about armed herders, explaining that he used ‘AK- 47’ as a figure of speech for protection. Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the governor said: “It is a figure of speech to show you the despondence, the desperation and frustration and the agony that this particular person is exposed to by his own people. “By his own tribe and by other tribes who have all seen him as a criminal and therefore, he has the inalienable right to protect himself.”

Bala argued that herdsmen were exposed and needed to protect them selves. The former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) explained that: “What I said in that context, I was addressing the media people. And the topic was the use of the media to foster national unity and I was trying to situate the problem.

“The Fulani man is so exposed, dehumanised, demonised in fact, because he is being seen as a bandit and so, anywhere he goes, he is being pursued. “Not only in the South- West or the South-East, even in the north because he is in the cattle route, his commonwealth which I call his cows, are being taken and rustled and of course, sometimes, they are fined beyond your imagination.

“If one cow strays into the farm because the cattle route has been taken away illegally without the authority giving permission, he will be fined seriously, mercilessly. “And so, he is exposed and then he has no option but to protect himself. We have so many vigilante groups in Nigeria even at the level of government, subregional groups, sub nationals are establishing vigilante groups to make sure that their communities are protected. “Why wouldn’t the Fulani man protect himself? And if he carries a gun in order to protect himself, it may not be a legal carriage, it may be legal. He may also register and carry it to protect himself.”

