Herdsmen in military uniform kill 8, kidnap one in Benue

Man loses wife, four kids to attack

Suspected Fulani herdsmen clad in Nigerian Army uniforms on Tuesday night attacked and hacked eight people including four children to death in Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Also one man was reported to have been abducted by the invaders and taken to an unknown destination. The armed militants, New Telegraph gathered made incursion into the densely populated settlement at about 7:46 pm and started shooting sporadically to scare residents during which the victims were killed. Yelwata is a community in Benue sharing boundary with the neighbouring Nasarawa State. Those killed and butchered by the militants included women and children, and were reportedly given mass burial yesterday. A source from the area who identified herself as Tashi said scores of residents had fled the troubled area as a result of the violent attack that lasted for a couple of hours. “They came at about 8pm and were shooting in the air. One woman and her child were among those killed. The invaders also kidnapped a man from the community and up till now his whereabout is not known,” said the source. New Telegraph gathered that a man identified as Peter Akera, lost his wife and four children in the guerrilla attack.

The deceased woman sources said was said to be preparing supper for the little kids who were playing around when they met their untimely deaths. According to the source, “the murdered woman had two miscarriages before God finally blessed her womb and she later gave birth to four children, among whom were a set of twins. “Unfortunately, last night (Tuesday) armed herdsmen sneaked into her compound shortly after dusk, around 7:30 pm and shot and butchered her with the kids, while the husband was still in the market place.” Chairman of Guma Local Government, Mr. Caleb Abah, also confirmed the attack and killing saying, eight persons were killed, two injured and one man abducted. The police in the state however confirmed the killing of six people while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

