Herdsmen kill 12 in fresh attacks in Plateau, Benue, scores injured

Twelve persons have been killed with scores injured and many displaced in fresh attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State and Wereng Village in Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State during the week. At least six persons were confirmed killed and three injured on Thursday night during attack on Wereng Village. A member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, confirmed the incident to Satuday Telegraph yesterday morning in Jos.

“Six persons were killed last night in Wereng Village of my constituency at about 8.30pm while three were injured and are currently receiving treatment” An eyewitness, Davou Jatau, who was one of those injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital, told Saturday Telegraph that the attackers spoke Fulfulde and Hausa during the invasion. The incident is coming barely one week after the killing of eight people in Kuru community of Jos South LGA on April 9. Among those killed are: Chuwang Williams, 29, Bulus Danbom, 41, Peter Williams, 39, Dung Gyang, 60, Dachung Gara, 44 and Davou Dachung. Meanwhile, the Plateau Police State Command yesterday confirmed the killing of the six persons in Wereng Village.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Obah Ogaba, in a press statement confirmed the incident. “The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, condemned the incident, directed the Area Commander to relocate to the area and more personnel were deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored,’’ he said.

While in Benue State fierce attacks were launched on three villages including Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area, with at least six people reported dead while many others are injured and displaced. A source from the local government disclosed to Saturday Telegraph that the insurgents, who made incursion into the areas from the neighbouring Nasarawa State, were not carrying cattle but weapons. “As I speak with you now, several people have been displaced and their whereabouts not known yet,” said the source. An eye witness, who identified herself as Mrs. Eunice Tyokosu, said “the gunmen started attacking at 2pm in Goh where a wake was ongoing killing people and later attack Tse Abe and Tse Ugbadu unchallenged after series of calls were put across to the military in the area”.

Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, confirmed the gruesome attack and killing, saying six people were killed by the herders and several others displaced. Igbabon said Goh, one of the villages attacked is about three kilometres to Naka town, adding that the insurgents intended to launch attack on Naka main town. Corpses of persons killed had been deposited at the morgue in the Naka General Hospital while a search party is on to recover the missing persons. The state police Command’s PPRO, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, did not pick several calls put to her to obtain details on the Naka incident.

