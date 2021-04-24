Herdsmen kill 17 farmers in Benue community

Suspected armed Fulani militants Saturday attacked some communities in Benue State leaving at least 17 farmers dead.

The affected communities included: Ajimaka, Ayeri and Tse-Gborigo all in Mbayer/Yandev council ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The gruesome attack occurred between 1 and 2 a.m.

Former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Dave Iorhemba, who confirmed this while speaking with journalists, said the affected communities have not known peace in the last couple of weeks due to incessant attacks on the people.

“For now the number of persons we have counted is up to 17 and some are badly injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We want to thank Governor Ortom who has assisted in the payment of the medical bills of those who were injured,” he said.

The governor on Wednesday was at Tyoha village to see those killed and injured and one of the victims was a teacher at the NKST Primary School Isherev, Mr. Hycinth Ajun who had his throat and back of his neck slit. I wonder what that kind of heinous crime is this.

