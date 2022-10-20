Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill 2 policemen, 21 others in attack on Benue community

..scores flee as invaders set 15 houses ablaze

At least 23 people, including two policemen, a Sergeant and a Corporal were in the wee hours of yesterday reportedly killed at Gbeji in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State when suspected armed Fulani herdsmen launched a reprisal attack in the community. New Telegraph gathered that the arsonists made incursion into the community at about 4am and started shooting sporadically to scare the local inhabitants during which the people were murdered. Scores of residents of the affected communities including women and children have fled the area.

A source from the community, Mr. Jerry Iorngaem, told New Telegraph that the invaders stormed Gbeji town through St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Gbeji shooting sporadically. Mr. Iorngaem said the herders also set 15 houses ablaze while those with serious gun and machete wounds were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the dead were deposited at the morgue at Afia in Gbeji. Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Hon. Tyoumbur Kaatyo who visited the affected areas for an on-the-spot assessment, condemned the attack and called on law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts to secure the border communities from attacks. Hon. Kaatyo confirmed at press time that eight bodies that were recovered were deposited at the hospital with 11 others admitted with serious bullet injuries at different hospitals.

The State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass and the Security Adviser to the Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) also confirmed the incident. Abass said the incident was a reprisal attack for rustled cattle. “It was a reprisal attack and unknown to the Tiv villagers, the Fulanis too had their plan. So, around 7:30 – 8 am, the Fulanis bombarded Gbeji and unfortunately a stray bullet hit one of our officers and he died. “We had no choice than to mobilise our men to contain the situation from escalating and ensure that normalcy is restored to the area.” The police boss told reporters that no arrest has so far been made. But the Security Adviser listed names of the people killed and corpses recovered from the bush to include: Mtem Torpav, Eje Abraham (Police), Zege, Afam Abama, Akor Jem, John Nor, Torlumun Orabende, Orpandega Terseer, Bem Nyichia, Atseva Ortwer, Mrs. Torsar, Nyave Tyoulugh, Kpaver Tion, Ugba Joseph, Mbakumbur Peter, Moses Pav, Apeseza Baba and Unduun.

 

