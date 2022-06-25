Herdsmen kill 2 policemen in Benue

Again, suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed two policemen at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly carted away their guns unchallenged. This is coming on the heels of the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom’s village, were about 16 farmers were killed. Yelwata community is located along the ever busy Makurdi-Lafia express road.

A source from the local government area, Jonah Mr. Tyoyuha Iorundu, told Saturday Telegraph that the assailants made incursion into the area at about 10pm when the police officers, who were drafted to the area on peacekeeping following recent killings, converged and were ready to launch routine operations when the terrorists sighted and opened fire on them, killing them in the process and carting away their weapons. Iorundu said that after the deadly encounter with the officers, the Fulani terrorists aggressively left the scene of the attack. He, however, added that, “no life or house was lost or set ablaze by the aliens. But after killing the police officers and taking away their weapons, they left the area”.

The Police Command’s PPRO, Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident via a text message, but said she was yet to obtain details on the matter. She said; “I received information that two policemen died in an operation at Makurdi-Lafia road but I am yet to receive details please.” Meanwhile, unknown gunmen on Thursday evening allegedly assassinated three friends, including a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi, Mr. Fred Akaakar; Aondoayange Apever; and Kachina Shiaondo. Saturday Telegraph gathered that they were killed at Jooter, Mbaterem in Mbayenge council in Ukum Local Government Area while others escaped narrowly.

Sources from the area revealed that the victims were killed when the arsonists accosted them at the border town where they were seated outside. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the spate of killings has resurfaced in Ukum, despite the dusk to dawn curfew and ban imposed on motorcycles in Sankera axis by the state security council. A witness said; “the unfortunate incident took place around 7pm, when three friends sat at a drinking joint close to a Federal Quarantine Check Point, and a Bajaj motorcycle came carrying a lady and two persons, while one of them pointed at and started shooting at their targets, and then zoomed off.” The source further disclosed that the motorcycle came from Melabu direction, operated for 10 minutes, killed the victims and left immediately to same direction. When inquired what could have been responsible for their gruesome murder, the source, who pleaded anonymity, said; “it’s difficult to know at the moment, but we couldn’t sleep throughout the night in Jootar.’

