Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill 3-month-old boy, couple, one other in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Suspected Fulani insurgents Wednesday invaded the Ulevakaa village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing a three-month-old baby boy and three others persons.

The latest attack came barely two days after the assailants made incursion into the local government last Sunday and left eight people dead, including a 200 Level student of the Benue State University, Makurdi in the Department of Public Administration, Mr. Japheth Toryila, three aid workers and other people.

The innocent little boy was reportedly shot in the chest, while his mother was shot on her lap.

New Telegraph learnt that the militants, who were said to have blocked the road between Umenger and Uikpiam villages before launching the attack, also killed another man identified as Terver and his wife who were returning home from Uvir community, while the other, Solomon Kumaiin was butchered by the killers.

An eyewitness, Mr. David Mzer told reporters that he and his friends narrowly escaped being killed after the gunmen riddled his friend’s car with bullets when they ran into the blockade.

Mzer said: “I and my friends were on our way to Umenger in Guma LGA, to see our friend, Hon. James Igbudu inform his kinsmen of his decision to contest the Makurdi/Guma House of Representatives seat in 2023.

“Fulani herdsmen opened fire on the car of my friend, Charles Shabu, who was also conveying my brother, Joseph Terdoo Gber at Ulevkaa village. Shabu, who was also accompanying us, was far behind us as he earlier stopped on the road after we took off.

“After failing to get Shabu, the Fulani herdsmen blocked the road, and opened fire on a Toyota Picnic, killing a three-month-old baby who was shot on the chest, while and his mother was shot on her lap.

“My colleague, Philip Mbakuuv Ankyhquwa, who was directly behind the Toyota Picnic on seeing the herders shot at the car in front of him, stopped and returned to Uikpam.

“The herders didn’t stop there, a certain Terver from Uvir who was conveying his wife had their life taken from them, while the other, Solomon Kumaiin was butchered by the killers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Banker jailed 98 years for stealing N49m, $368,000

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Justice Muniru Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court has sentenced a former official of First Bank of Nigeria, Oreoluwa Adesakin, to a cumulative 98 years jail for stealing N49 million, and $368,000. The convict committed the offence while in charge of effecting payments through Western Union Money Transfer and MoneyGram platforms. Adesakin, was arraigned […]
Metro & Crime

NCPC Executive Secretary condemns Plateau killings, described as barbaric and Callous

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has condemned the recent killings in Plateau State, describing it as barbaric and callous. According to a press statement issued by his media aide, Pam Ayuba, Tuesday, Pam decried and frowned at the two attacks in Dong Village of Jos North and Kwi […]
Metro & Crime

I championed VAPP law to protect women, girls against violence – Umahi’s wife

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, at the weekend said she championed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to enable girls and women in the state seek justice against all forms of violence.   She also said she has put in place all other measures to ensure that the women and girls […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica