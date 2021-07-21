Herdsmen kill 3-month-old boy, couple, one other in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani insurgents Wednesday invaded the Ulevakaa village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing a three-month-old baby boy and three others persons.

The latest attack came barely two days after the assailants made incursion into the local government last Sunday and left eight people dead, including a 200 Level student of the Benue State University, Makurdi in the Department of Public Administration, Mr. Japheth Toryila, three aid workers and other people.

The innocent little boy was reportedly shot in the chest, while his mother was shot on her lap.

New Telegraph learnt that the militants, who were said to have blocked the road between Umenger and Uikpiam villages before launching the attack, also killed another man identified as Terver and his wife who were returning home from Uvir community, while the other, Solomon Kumaiin was butchered by the killers.

An eyewitness, Mr. David Mzer told reporters that he and his friends narrowly escaped being killed after the gunmen riddled his friend’s car with bullets when they ran into the blockade.

Mzer said: “I and my friends were on our way to Umenger in Guma LGA, to see our friend, Hon. James Igbudu inform his kinsmen of his decision to contest the Makurdi/Guma House of Representatives seat in 2023.

“Fulani herdsmen opened fire on the car of my friend, Charles Shabu, who was also conveying my brother, Joseph Terdoo Gber at Ulevkaa village. Shabu, who was also accompanying us, was far behind us as he earlier stopped on the road after we took off.

“After failing to get Shabu, the Fulani herdsmen blocked the road, and opened fire on a Toyota Picnic, killing a three-month-old baby who was shot on the chest, while and his mother was shot on her lap.

“My colleague, Philip Mbakuuv Ankyhquwa, who was directly behind the Toyota Picnic on seeing the herders shot at the car in front of him, stopped and returned to Uikpam.

“The herders didn’t stop there, a certain Terver from Uvir who was conveying his wife had their life taken from them, while the other, Solomon Kumaiin was butchered by the killers.”

