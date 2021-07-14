Herdsmen kill 33, raze churches in Southern Kaduna – SOKAPU

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) yesterday disclosed that at least 33 people have been killed while four churches were burnt in communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State in the last six days. SOKAPU also alleged that the killing was part of the “ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna area where 108 communities have been displaced since 2019.”

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat, called for humanitarian assistance for those affected. It also appealed to the international community to prevail on the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government to bring the culprits to justice. The statement reads in part: “For six days running, gunmen, identified as Fulani herdsmen by victims, lay siege to several communities in Atyap land, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna and left no less than 33 people dead in an ongoing genocide and land grabbing in which 108 Southern Kaduna communities have been displaced and taken over by them since 2019.”

