Herdsmen kill 5, injure scores in Edo attack

No fewer than five persons were on Thursday killed by armed herdsmen in the agrarian community of Odiguetue in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, while scores were left with various degree of injuries.

It was learnt that the herdsmen, who had about a month ago, attacked security personnel in the locality and burnt down a patrol van, came back on Thursday morning to unleash mayhem on the locals, who for sometime had been resisting the headers from feeding their cows with the farm produce of the villagers.

Narrating the Thursday’s ordeal at the hands of the killer herdsmen, a community leaders, Lt. Commander Anthony Ogie (rtd), said: “For sometime now, the herdsmen have been harassing us. You can’t go to the farm anymore because of them. Last week, around 7pm, they came close to the houses, shooting but when the people came out, they went back to the bush.

“Then on Thursday, people were on their farms when the herdsmen came and killed three people. That was in the morning. Later in the evening, they came again and killed two more but this time on the expressway. There is a police check point on the highway. The police saw them but didn’t do anything.

“Anytime the herdsmen come , we usually call the police and soldiers, who will come but will not go into the bush where these herdsmen have their camps, even when the villagers volunteer to lead the security men. Odiguetue is a peaceful community. How can you do this to a people who are peaceful and who go about their normal businesses?” Ogie lamented.

Also speaking, another community leader, Elder John Osagiede, said that he got the information that the village was going to be attacked and tried to reach the authorities to no avail.

