Herdsmen kill businessman, injure others

Suspected Fulani herdsmen numbering about five have allegedly invaded a community in Ogun State, killing a man and leaving several persons injured. The attack which took place in Ijebu Ode occurred when the herdsmen attacked the home of one of the victims, a 47-year old businessman, Chukwuebuka Nnabuife few months after relocating from Lagos State. Witnesses said that these same suspected herdsmen attacked and reportedly shot a woman, Morenikeji Salami, while going to her site on the Oru-Awa Road in the Ijebu- North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Findings however, have it that they gained access into his home in the early hours of last week, shooting sporadically while people scampered for safety with some of them injured. According to one of his neighbours who pleaded anonymity, Mr. Nnabuife was attacked by two herdsmen who gained access into his home around 6:00am last week.

While lamenting the incessant attacks carried out by the suspected Fulani herdsmen against communities in Ogun State and its environs, the neighbour wondered what must have led to the attack. Furthermore, he berated security agencies for doing little to stop the incessant attacks. When contacted on phone, the Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu Igbo Police Station confirmed the incident but said he was waiting to get complete details about the murder. Similarly, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to get the details.

