Herdsmen kill, butcher a family of five, 3 others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*70-year-old man, son, three children among those killed

 

*Ortom warns people against being hostile to security agents

 

It was a tragic weekend for the Mbamondo community of Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward as suspected armed Fulani militants invaded the area, killed and butchered a family of five.

The insurgents also injured five other neighbours three of which are still in critical condition.

New Telegraph learnt that among those killed were two children of between the ages of 10 and 12.

Many residents who fled the troubled area were said to be taking refuge within Makurdi metropolis.

An indigene of the community and the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge told newsmen that “the attack was unprovoked”.

“The entire thing started at about 1:00 am on Saturday when I got a call from my village, Mbamondu community in Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government, that my people were being attacked by Fulani herdsmen militia.

“We had to call on the security operatives that were station around Adaka community, though they responded but when they got there the people had killed my people.

“We discovered seven dead bodies that we have already deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi mortuary. Five persons were also injured and three of them are very critical.

“It is heartrending and tragic because my people did not incite or provoke the attack. They came into my village, started shooting sporadically and when people were running out of their houses to flee for safety they shot and butchered them like animals.

“In one family they killed four people, a father of about 70 years, his son and his three grandchildren,” said Unenge.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has warned people of the state against being hostile to security agents.

