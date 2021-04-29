Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill couple in Ortom's village

Police kill three bandits, recover arms

Armed herdsmen yesterday killed and dismembered a man and his wife during an ambush at Udei in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. This occurred as police killed three bandits during a shootout. Guma is the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom. This came less than 48 hours after the herdsmen attacked the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Abagena and killed seven people and injured scores of others.

On Tuesday, Ortom said over 70 people had lost their lives to herdsmen’s attacks in Makurdi, Guma and Gwer West local government areas in the last couple of weeks. It was learnt that yesterday’s victims, Igba Faga and his wife, were riding home from the farm on a motorcycle in the evening at Udei when they were accosted and killed. The Security Adviser to the governor, Col. Paul Hembah (rtd), confirmed the attack. Hembah said the herdsmen had laid an ambush for the man and hacked him to death on his way home.

He explained that the couple died on the spot while their remains had been evacuated by their family members for burial. Hembah described the attack as one too many. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she had not received such a report. She said: “Since the attack on the IDPs, I have not received any report from the area again.” Meanwhile, police yesterday said they had neutralised three bandits during a raid on their camp in a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said in a statement that the bandits were killed during a prolonged exchange of gun battle with the police. She said: “On 28th April, 2021, about 2am, an identified bandits’ camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council Ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was raided by operatives of Benue State Police Command. “During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits. Consequently, three of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries. “The injured suspects were rushed to a hospital but were confirmed dead by the doctors. Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.”

