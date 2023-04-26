Herdsmen Kill Over 100 People, Displace 18,000 In Benue –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday confirmed the massacre of at least 100 people in three local government areas of the state by invading terrorist herdsmen.

The insurgents, he said, also displaced a total of 18, 000 people, including women and children in the affected communities.

Ortom, who disclosed this to journalists during the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) victims of herdsmen’s attacks at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), listed the affected local governments to include Apa, Oturkpo as well as Guma, his homestead.

The governor said in Otukpo and Apa local governments alone, over 60 people were killed while at Ngban in Guma, 40 people were gruesomely murdered.

He said that the victims were hacked to death in the last 14 days in separate attacks, adding that in Apa and Otukpo local governments alone, a total of 18, 000 people displaced from the attacks have been camped at Adoka and Ugbokpo communities, adding: “The killings have added to our burden of taking care of displaced persons.

In Otukpo and Apa local government areas, over 60 persons were killed as reported to me by chairmen of the two local governments; in Guma, Ngban LGEA Primary School, we recorded 40 deaths. 36 were killed on the spot while others died later in the hospital.”

Governor Ortom who spoke through the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, lamented that the state has been under siege for a long time, thereby exerting a huge challenge on his administration, especially in the area of mobilising resources to the agency to provide succour to the IDPs.

He appealed to the federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and other partners to increase support to the state in this regard as the attacks have not receded. The governor reiterated his call for the suspension of the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census exercise until the IDPs are returned back to their ancestral homes, stressing that if the Federal Government insists on doing so, most of the IDPs will not be counted.

“We have over two million internally displaced persons that have left their respective communities and are in IDP camps. “We suspect that if the government goes ahead with that exercise, a lot of people will be left out, especially the IDPs because where they are staying in the camps is not their homes. So their places, homes and communities will not be fully captured.”

The relief materials distributed to the IDPs included 3,500 bags of rice, 800 of 10kg bags of beans, 10, 000 cartons of Indomie, 1, 800 bags of gari, 600 bags of salt, 600 cartons of Maggie Cubes and 10, 000 tubers of yams.