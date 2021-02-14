Herdsmen kill three farmers in Ondo      

Suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Ijugbere axis of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend and killed three farmers working in their farmland.

This came barely some hours after suspected armed bandits attacked men of the Amotekun security network in Ute in the same Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The herders according to sources killed the farmers in the forest reserves on Saturday.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had already given herdsmen quit notice from government reserves, banned underage and night grazing in all parts of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Agriculture, Mr Akin Olotu confirmed the killing via a text message Sunday.

He described the killing of the farmers as unfortunate.

His words: “Those blaming Governor Akeredolu for saying the illegal occupants should vacate the forest should bury their heads in shame.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro had not responded to several calls and text messages sent to him for his reaction as at the time this report was filed.

