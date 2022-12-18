Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill three people in reprisal attack on Benue community

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Villagers: Invaders were on revenge mission

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists at the weekend launched a fresh attack on Adaka community killing at least three people in cold blood and injuring scores of others.

Adaka is a settlement about 20 kilometres from Makurdi, the state capital.

The renewed killings is coming barely two months after similar separate attacks took place in Gbeji and Ukohol communities in Ukum and Guma local government areas of the state where at least 60 persons including two security personnel were gruesomely massacred.

A resident of the Adaka community, Iorkohol Unande, who survived the dastardly incident, told New Telegraph that the attack was unprovoked.

Iorkohol said: “The attackers shot sporadically, injuring several persons in the community while three dead bodies were recovered by the time the killer herdsmen retreated unchallenged.”

 

