Herdsmen kill two policemen in Benue, cart away guns days after killing 16 in Ortom’s village *As gunmen assassinate state’s varsity don, two others

Suspected Fulani herdsmen Friday again, killed two police men at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly carted away their guns unchallenged.

Yelwata community is located along the ever busy Makurdi-Lafia express road.

The killing of the police officers is coming less than three days after the terrorists made incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village and left at least 16 farmers dead.

A source from the local government area, Jonah Mr. Tyoyuha Iorundu, told New Telegraph that the assailants hit the area at about 10 pm when the police officers, who were drafted to the area on peacekeeping following recent killings in the area, converged and were ready to launch routine operations when the terrorists sighted and opened fire on them killing them in the process and carting away their weapons.

Iorundu said that after the deadly encounter with the officers, the Fulani terrorists aggressively left the scene of the attack.

He added, however, that, “no life or house was lost or set ablaze by the aliens “but after killing the police officers and taking away their weapons, they left the area”.

The Police Command’s PPRO, Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident via a text message, but said she was yet to obtain details into the matter.

