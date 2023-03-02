Herdsmen kill volunteer guard member, 6 others in Benue

Herdsmen on Tuesday evening reportedly attacked Tse Fela in Mbabuande and Tse Akyegh in Ikaaghev council ward in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State killing the council’s ward commander of the Community Volunteers Guard and six other persons. Ikaaghev and Mbabuande are the council wards recently overrun by herders during which many people were displaced from their homes.

The attack on the two communities carried out simultaneously occurred at about 3 pm. Food barns and other things were destroyed by the hoodlums.

According to reports, members of the affected communities had noticed the movement of strange people within the area and raised the alarm for people to flee but some who were trapped lost their lives.

The District Head of Ikaaghev, Chief Adi-Bata, who confirmed the attack and killing of his subjects, said “if not for the alarm raised by members of the community, the number of casualties would have been very high”, and called on the security agencies stationed in the area to rise up to the challenge to save the lives and property of the people.

