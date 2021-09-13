Herdsmen killed 117 in Ebonyi/Benue border communities – Report

The Crisis Management Committee Chairman of Nduegu Isieke Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has said a total of 117 persons were killed by herdsmen and properties worth billion destroyed during the attack on some border communities between Ebonyi and Benue States under the Nduegu Ishieke area. C

hairman of the committee, Rev. Fr. Vincent Odom made the disclosure while submitting report of the 15 man committee set up by Oha Izhi to ascertain the current situation in the community since after the attack, proffer solutions and make recommendation on how best to assist the community.

Suspected Herdsmen had on 30th May, 2021, attacked the border communities killing innocent people and destroying several houses. Rev Fr. Odom who was represented by the Secretary of the committee,

Dr Friday Nkwede noted that the four affected villages are currently suffering great educational backwardness as the villages has one primary school each.

According to the report, the nearest hospital to the community is located in far away Onuenyim Agbaja community, Izzi Council Area adding that the high number of deaths recorded in the attack could be attributed to the absence of medical facilities in the area.

According to the report, “while they are Indigenes of Ebonyi State, they are ceded to Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. The situation has made it difficult for the both state to pay adequate attention to the plight of the community despite their economic and social contribution to the states

Like this: Like Loading...