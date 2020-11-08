Herdsmen killed 1,541 Benue farmers in 46 attacks – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said at the weekend that at least 1,541 farmers in the state were brutally killed in 46 different attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The killings, the governor said occured between February 2013 and May 13, 2017 when the state validly promulgated the the Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law through the State House of Assembly.

Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

He said it was because of the recalcitrant killing of innocent farmers that prompted his administration to enact the law.

The governor posited that the attacks saw massive destruction of property including schools, hospitals, residential houses, churches, farmlands in 15 local government areas out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

The local government areas affected within the period, the governor said included: Guma, Logo, Ukum, Kwande, Buruku, Gboko, Tarka, Katsina-Ala, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Agatu and Apa.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mike Gusa at the occasion which was well attended by both Benue and Fulani leaders.

The event was organised by the state’s Standing Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of Government Litigations and Matters Thereto headed by Emmanuel Agbakor, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to the Governor on Legal Matters.

Governor Ortom said the value of the property lost during those violent attacks on Benue farmers was over N400 billion.

Like this: Like Loading...