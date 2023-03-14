Herdsmen killed 5,138 Benue citizens in 8 years, says Ortom

The Benue State Government has claimed that herdsmen have killed 5,138 people in the state since 2015. Governor Samuel Ortom, who spoke through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Shior at a news conference in Makurdi yesterday, said the state has over two million Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), with over 3,000 people displaced from their homes following recent terror attacks on Logo, Ukum and Kwande councils. Giving the breakdown, Shior said the state recorded 1,177 killings in 2015; 809 in 2016; 043 in 2017; 440 in 2018; 174 in 2019; 088 in 2020; 2,131 in 2021; 172 in 2022; and 104 this year, bringing the total number of the people killed to 5,138. According to him, they were silently murdered by gangsters.

He said: “By and large, we can say that the total number of recorded deaths since 2015 to date is about 5,138. “There are others that are not known because such people were killed silently. “So, you can see that this is a big problem and it is what analysts have described as attempted genocide.” The governor lamented the fresh attacks and killings that came with an influx of killer herdsmen into the state, urging the Federal Government to save the lives of the people of the state. He commended the efforts of successive administrations to ensure peace in the state. Ortom said his administration decided to enact the Anti-open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law in 2017 to end killing by herdsmen in communities. “The law does not target any particular ethnic group or individual, rather it provides a win-win for both citizens of the state engaged in animal husbandry and crop production,” he said.

