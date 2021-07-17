News

Herdsmen killings: 20 deaths, 35 births recorded in Benue IDPs camp

At least 20 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to armed herdsmen attacks on the Abagena camp are reported to have died while 35 births were recorded since the establishment of the camp in 2018. Commandant of the camp, Mr. Solomon Azulo, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph. Azulo also confirmed cases of early marriages in the camp currently housing 8, 210 IDPs.

“The people were forcefully sent away from their homes and most of them are not educated and so people used to come from outside and when they see suitors who are okay for them, they come and engage themselves to marry. “We have recorded 20 deaths in this camp and between 30 and 35 births in the last four years,” he further stated. He said that one of the major challenges confronting the IDPs in the camp is insecurity, a development that led to the attack and killing of seven displaced persons by suspected killer herdsmen. “This has instilled fear in the IDPs. As you can see, this camp houses over 8, 210 IDPs but the population has decreased to half because most of them have left the camp and gone to places they deemed to be safer in the evenings and return in the mornings, so this is one of the problems they have,” he said.

