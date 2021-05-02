Herdsmen killings: Rehabilitate displaced victims, Benue youths tell FG

An umbrella organisation comprising youths in Benue State known as Benue Youth Forum (BYF) Sunday called on the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government to rehabilitate the over one million displaced victims of militant Fulani herdsmen attacks to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

More than 70 people have been massacred in the state due to militia herdsmen attacks in recent months.

President of the organisation, Mr. Terrence Kuanum, told a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital, that the anti-open grazing law validly promulgated by the through the House of Assembly has come to stay and no external forces can influence its repeal.

He lamented the continued unprovoked killings that has led to murder of scores of innocent people, maintaining that already, Governor Samuel Ortom has exposed Miyetti Allah as the perpetrators of insecurity in the country and called for their arrest and persecution.

“The National Economic Council has laid to rest the issue of RUGA and Cattle Colony in Nigeria after the realization that Nigerians are against the policy. It was amazing how Garba Shehu in his drive to please his paymaster, saw the rejection of the RUGA and Cattle Colony by Benue people as a reason for renewed killing of our people.

“We have been on this road before with Garba Shehu and his cohorts the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other killer headsmen and we know their intentions but the resolve of Benue people remains unflinching that there is no land for RUGA and Cattle Colonies in the state,” he said.

