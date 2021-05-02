Metro & Crime

Herdsmen killings: Rehabilitate displaced victims, Benue youths tell FG

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

An umbrella organisation comprising youths in Benue State known as Benue Youth Forum (BYF) Sunday called on the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government to rehabilitate the over one million displaced victims of militant Fulani herdsmen attacks to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

 

More than 70 people have been massacred in the state due to militia herdsmen attacks in recent months.

 

President of the organisation, Mr. Terrence Kuanum, told a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital, that the anti-open grazing law validly promulgated by the through the House of Assembly has come to stay and no external forces can influence its repeal.

 

He lamented the continued unprovoked killings that has led to murder of scores of innocent people, maintaining that already, Governor Samuel Ortom has exposed Miyetti Allah as the perpetrators of insecurity in the country and called for their arrest and persecution.

 

“The National Economic Council has laid to rest the issue of RUGA and Cattle Colony in Nigeria after the realization that Nigerians are against the policy. It was amazing how Garba Shehu in his drive to please his paymaster, saw the rejection of the RUGA and Cattle Colony by Benue people as a reason for renewed killing of our people.

 

“We have been on this road before with Garba Shehu and his cohorts the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other killer headsmen and we know their intentions but the resolve of Benue people remains unflinching that there is no land for RUGA and Cattle Colonies in the state,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cocoa House elevator crashes, kills one, injures three

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A technician handling installation of a new elevator at the Odua Investment Company Limited in the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State was crushed to death when the faulty old elevator fell to the basement pit. Three other technicians were injured and were rushed to the hospital. Two of the injured broke their arms while […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Youths accuse prophet of ‘stealing private parts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

MAKURDI     Hundreds of angry youths at Daudu community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday set ablaze Divine Shadow Church belonging to one Prophet Joshua Uhembe.   Uhembe was accused of being responsible for the mysterious disappearance of people’s penises in the village. The prophet and his alleged accomplice, Noah Saka, […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: ‘Creditors on my neck over N38m looted goods’

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

A 59-year-old businessman, Mr. Demian Oyendikwe, yesterday cried out over the loss of his goods worth N38 million to the #End- SARS protests.   Oyendikwe told the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses that his warehouse at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, Benin was completely looted by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica