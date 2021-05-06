News

Herdsmen killings: Reps seek FG’s intervention in Benue, Nasarawa, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to communities affected by herdsmen attacks, especially IDPs in Gwer-West Local Government Area and other affected Local Government Areas in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

It said the materials should include food items, clothing, building materials, temporary shelter and health intervention. The House gave the directive during yesterday’s plenary following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Mark Gbillah (PFP, Benue) on the renewed killings by suspected herders in the affected areas. In adopting the motion, the House also mandated her committees on emergency and disaster preparedness and appropriation to prevail on the Budget Office and NEMA to ensure adequate extra allocation was provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for NHRC Chair, members

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Salamatu Suleiman, as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Buhari also sought the red chamber’s nod for 15 others including Mrs.Beatrice JD. Agba and Mr Soni Daniel, among others as members. Buhari, according to a letter read on the floor […]
News

S’Court justices: Why S’East was excluded by Buhari –Bamidele

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law. Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the […]
News

Idriss Deby’s End And Implications For Our National Security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Finally, I can see through the clouds clearly that doomsday prophets and cynics have predicted the endless deaths of Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari in the frontlines of the Northeast in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists. These publicized predictions are today predicated on the sudden […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica