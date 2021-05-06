Herdsmen killings: Reps seek FG’s intervention in Benue, Nasarawa, others

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to communities affected by herdsmen attacks, especially IDPs in Gwer-West Local Government Area and other affected Local Government Areas in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

It said the materials should include food items, clothing, building materials, temporary shelter and health intervention. The House gave the directive during yesterday’s plenary following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Mark Gbillah (PFP, Benue) on the renewed killings by suspected herders in the affected areas. In adopting the motion, the House also mandated her committees on emergency and disaster preparedness and appropriation to prevail on the Budget Office and NEMA to ensure adequate extra allocation was provided.

