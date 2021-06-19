Herdsmen menace: Arm Amotekun to work with local hunters, vigilantes, Farounbi tells S’West

Worried by the incessant violent attacks and killings of innocent persons across many states in the South West, Coalition of Yoruba Liberation Groups (Apaapo Egbe Ajijagbara Yoruba) led by Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, has charged state governors in the region to fortify their Amotekun Security outfits by allowing them to work in synergy with local hunters and vigilantes, who will be on monthly stipend to put an end to banditry and Fulani herdsmen menace.

The groups whose members converged on the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday, made the call to check the reported killings being witnessed in many parts of the zone, especially those within Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in recent time. Farounbi, who was represented on the occasion by Comrade Gbenga Awosode, equally bemoaned the spate of insecurity in the country, asking President Muhammadu Buhari; “to as a matter of urgency put machineries in motion to save Nigeria from disintegration by convening a national conference which will midwife new constitution to correct the defects of the jettisoned 1963 Constitution”.

Reading the press statement on behalf of Farounbi, Comrade Laoye Sanda (Co-convener), said the groups condemned the; “ruthless, satanic, criminal, ungodly and barbaric acts of the Fulani herdsmen and bandits allowed to flux the country fomenting aggression in many parts of Yorubaland such as Akure, Ijebu, Ekiti, Ikire, Saki, Igangan, Ibadan and others as a clear case of reprisal following the resolution passed by the South West governors against open grazing in the South West zone. As part of their demands against the backdrop of the persistent Fulani menace, as well as, youth clashes, the group in its demands said that: “Local Chairmen should partner local hunters and vigilantes who will be on monthly stipend in all the local governments in Southwest; there should be immediate meetings of Obas to be convened; ‘‘Our Amotekun should be heavily fortified and its personnel made to undergo intensive training and work closely with community self defense groups such as Agbekoya, OPC, Ekun Odua, Vigilantes and others. Every community should organize self defense groups down to Ward level; and there should be immediate compensation for the people and victims of Igangan’s needless massacre and brutality.’’

