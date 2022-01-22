Herdsmen militia invade Benue community kill two, burn houses

Barely 72 hours after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had raised fines for cattle and other animals owners who breach the anti-open grazing law, suspected Fulani militants on Friday made another incursion into Edumoga communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state leaving two people dead.

A woman was said to be among those brutally killed in the early hours at Igama in Ujigo ward of the local government.

The invaders also set ablaze seven houses, while several inhabitants including women and children fled their homes leaving their belongings at the mercy of the invaders.

Governor Ortom had raised the fines impounded animals from N2,000 to N50,000 with an additional N20,000 daily quarantine fee in the amended Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2022 as part of measures to check open grazing activities by herdsmen.

Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs. Amina Audu, confirmed the attack and killing, saying: “The attackers were Fulani herdsmen.

“They also burnt down seven houses. The attack started since last Tuesday and continued till Friday when the destructions and killings took place.

“When I heard about the attack, I immediately deployed security men to the area but on getting to the scene, the attackers had left. They came back another day when we had already sent out men of the Community Volunteer Guards to the area to help contain the situation.”

