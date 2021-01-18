News

Herdsmen: Ogun monarchs petition army over alleged connivance of officers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Traditional Rulers in Ketu Communities of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun state yesterday petitioned Nigerian Army over an alleged connivance of its officers with herdsmen to harass villagers in the state.

 

The traditional rulers– Oniggua of Iggualand, Oba Micheal Dosumu, Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi and the Alademeso of Igan Alade, Oba Gabriel Olalowo in a petition addressed to the Brigade Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, alleged that herdsmen invaded their territories in connivance with soldiers to harass their people.

 

They said that the Fulani herders and the suspected soldiers numbering about 10 from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State allegedly invaded Iselu, Ibeku, Agbon-Ojodu and Asa villages in Ketu communities on 19th December, 2020 and brutally meted out unwarranted assault against the villagers. In their petition entitled “matter of urgency”, dated 7th January, 2020, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, said the incident occurred around 2.00p.m. on 19th December, 2020.

 

It reads: “The Baale was asked to gather his subjects and people from nearby villages which he did. The suspected soldiers told the people that the purpose of their visit was to inform them that the Fulani herders would be coming into their communities to graze cows. Thus, the soldiers would ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

