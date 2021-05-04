Herdsmen sack Benue communities, kill 17 farmers, burn houses

Gunmen yesterday killed at least 17 farmers, among them, women and children, during a raid on seven wards in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

This came barely two weeks after armed men, who invaded the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, killed seven people and injured scores of others.

Gwer West is the home of Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of Governor Samuel Ortom. New Telegraph learnt that the attack was launched on Tse- Angbeghe, Udam, Aondoana, Agbanu, and Seghev/Ukuse communities.

The attackers, who survivors said were Fulani herdsmen, were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons. They invaded the villages about 5am when people were just waking up, killed 15 people and injured over 26 others.

The attackers also set several houses ablaze, thereby, destroying food items and clothes, among other things. Many people have been displaced as a result of the attack, which came at a time farmers are cultivating crops to feed their families.

Reports said that the attackers had earlier laid an ambush on the Naka-Nagi-Agagbe Road where they killed two people on motorcycle and injured four others. The killings ignited a peaceful protest in Naka town, headquarters of the local government by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gwer West chapter.

The leader of CAN in the area, Pastor Sule Sunday, who led the Christian community, condemned what he called “the persisted attacks on the locals without provocation” and called on the Federal Government to intervene. An indigene of the local government,

Mr. Francis Ugbede, said “the Fulani herders took over seven council wards of Sengev, Gaagev/Tongev, Saghev/Ukusu, Tough Ateer/ Ijaha, Gaambe Ushin, Mbacho hon, and Avihijme all in the local government”.

He also called for intensive security patrols on Makurdi- Naka Road and within the Naka town to forestall further attacks. A survivor, Mrs. Felicia Anor, said the attackers came through Akpachi in Otukpo Local Government Area and opened fire on Tse Angbeghe about 5am.

She said: “They killed 15 people and injured 26 others. They also killed two other people. I heard them speak Fulani language and burn houses.

“Hundreds of people displaced are taking refuge in Aondoana close to Naka town.” Another survivor, Udam Samuel, said “the bodies of Mr. Friday Iordye of Saghev and Mr. Peter Terna of Mbachohon were recovered in the bush”.

Chairman of the local government, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, confirmed the killings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack. Anene, however, said she was waiting for more details from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Naka.

Like this: Like Loading...