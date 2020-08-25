Herdsmen: We’ll resort to self-help, Oyo community tells Makinde

Residents of Ikoyi-Ile in the Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State yesterday threat ened to resort to self-help if the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde fails to protect them from suspected herdsmen terrorising their community.

This followed incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the community. Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Babalaje of Agbe of Orire Local Government Area, Chief Oyekola Joseph, regretted that despite killing one of their members, raping their minors and destroying their farmlands, the herdsmen still continued terrorising their community and villages, causing them sleepless nights.

Oyekola urged the state government to intervene in the crisis.

He said: “We don’t know what to do. If we take any step to revenge, it might lead to bloodshed. We want the government to help us and take necessary steps because our king that is supposed to defend us has failed in his duties.

He is now supporting the herdsmen against us. “Herdsmen cut off a hand of one of our workers working in the farm. They destroyed our farm produce. Another farmer wasstabbed in the head, others were injured, while two of our minors were also raped.”

One of the victims, Usman Daudu, whose farm produce were destroyed by the herders, said that 20 hectares of his maize, yam, tomatoes and yam farmland were destroyed by the herdsmen, and he was injured on his head with a cutlass while trying to chase them away.

Another victim, Dominic Gbegbi, said he was cut 14 times while trying to defend himself from the herders, who invaded his farm with their cows and destroyed his farm produce

