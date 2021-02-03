Herdsmen: When Igboho shook Oyo to its foundations

Agitation against killing, kidnapping, robbing and raping of innocent people in Oyo, particularly, Ibarapa zone of the state, reached an unbearable crescendo last week when civilian self- help was introduced to nip it in the bud since it appeared the government was helpless.

A youthful Yoruba defender and agitator for justice and equity, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, challenged the administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde by taking the bull by the horns when he felt miffed by the manner of impunity with which many innocent souls were being wasted by bandits popularly believed to be Fulani herdsmen.

The freedom fighter and activist Sunday, looked the Federal and Oyo State Governments in the face on Friday 15th January, 2021 when he stormed Igangan Town of Ibarapa with his supporters, and read a riot act to the Seriki Fulani, Saliu Abdulkadri, to leave the community with all his people within seven days.

Though Governor Makinde and the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu had been speaking against the acts of Fulani killers in the zone, the criminal acts continued unabated in the zone which comprises seven towns including: Igangan, Lanlate, Eruwa, Aiyete, Tapa, Idere, and Igbo-Ora. The major activity in these communities is agriculture with many outsiders having acres of land for farming there.

A lady graduate of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Modupe Oyetoso, who was coming with his fiance in a car from her farm at Igbodudu in Lanlate, was on July 10, 2020 attacked by suspected Fulani bandits. Her boyfriend, who tried to escape being waylaid, was shot in the head and he died on the spot.

The US-based farmer who believed she could develop agriculture in her country was subsequently kidnapped and held hostage for two days before being released after handsome ransom was paid by her parents.

Dr. Fatai Aborode, a prominent farmer was attacked in the same area on December 12, 2020 and equally shot dead. Mrs Sherifat Adisa, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Subawah Petroleum, was also on Saturday, January 2, 2021 kidnapped in Ibarapa by unknown gunmen. Her body was later found in the bush the following day.

Two cousins were also killed on the day the business woman was ab-ducted, and mother of one of them was also hit by bullet and injured. Many women had been reported to have been raped by the armed Fulani herdsmen aside assaulting, maiming or killing some of their husbands and children. Many husbands had divorced their wives who were raped, describing further coital relationship with them as abominable.

The killing spree continued until the South Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun stormed some parts of the zone a forth night ago,, killing a 75-year old Fulani man (Sani Bello) believed to be receiver and keeper of kidnapped persons.

His fleeing two sons were also killed. Irked by the reports of raping, killing and kidnapping which he believed were not reasonably checked by the government, and the subsequent condemnation by Gov Makinde of his order that the Fulanis must leave Ibarapa within seven days, the warlord dared the Constituted Authority of the State by going again to Igangan with his lieutenants to chase away the Seriki and his people as earlier threatened.

Governor Makinde had earlier declared that his government would not allow anyone hiding under the guise of protecting Yoruba interests to cause ethnic tension and perpetrate crisis in the state, stressing that: “the war Oyo and security agencies need to wage is not against any particular ethnic group but against criminal elements, irrespective of their tribes, religions, or creed”.

The governor added that his administration would not allow anyone to threaten the peace of the state by acting unlawfully and saying things that are alien to the Nigerian Constitution. To Sunday, the tacit threat by the governor that whoever stoked the fire of ethnic division should be treated like a common criminal was irritating and cowardly from a leader.

His question was: what did the governor do when those catalogued above were being killed by the Fulani herders? If the government could not defend and protect its citizens, should they not defend themselves lest they continue to be slaughtered like chickens? Angered by this scenarios, Sunday who believed he was being addressed indirectly by the governor, defied the order, dared the directive that he be arrested by the police, and addressed the cheering residents of Igangan on Friday, 22nd January, 2021. Aftermath of the address was the burning of the residence of the Seriki and some vehicles by some angry youths of the town, after the return of Sunday to Ibadan, as claimed.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has been reported to have ordered the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, to get Sunday Igboho arrested. An unconfirmed online report even quoted Muhammadu Buhari as having ordered that Sunday Igboho should be arrested or shot at sight with his supporters if he continued in his act.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has also raised alarm over Sunday Igboho’s quit order saying that it was another call for Civil War like the 1966’s, calling for the arrest and prosecution of the freedom fighter. The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Oyo, through its Chaorman, Ibrahim Jiji, has also called for the arrest of Sunday, even though many of them have gone into hiding for fear of attack from the Yoruba youth who hails from Igboho town in the Oke Ogun area of the state.

Jiji had cried out from hiding on Friday calling on Governor Makinde to protect them and allow peace to reign, saying that he and his people were law-abiding people. He told New Telegraph that Sunday Igboho was generalising and ethnicising banditry as if criminals only exist among the Fulanis. Many individuals and groups have however kicked against dissenting voices trying to drown Sunday, describing his action as a form of ethnic liberation from a northern tribe with conquistadoral tendencies in them.

The pan cultural Afenifere group reacted through Yinka Odumakin (its National Publicity Secretary) in a statement entitled: “ACF Hypocritical Tears”, saying that it had gone to a great length to sue for peace and appeal “to our pained people to be law abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harassment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966. “We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land.

We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people. “We advise them to call their criminals to order and not expect our people to sheepishly wait to be killed by those who value cow lives more than human beings.

We do not want a repeat of 1966 event but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads”, the group also threatened. In the same vein, the Ibarapa Youth Forum in a recent statement appreciated Sunday Igboho and warned the government against creating anarchy.

In the address to Sunday Igboho signed by Comrade Exponent, its Media Director, the group said: “We wish to appreciate you and your boys for coming to our rescue at a time when our beloved governor left us to our fate in the face of dwindling security challenges in Ibarapa land.

“You have proven yourself to be the only noticeable hero in Yoruba land who disagrees with maiming and killing of Yorubas in their homeland by physically identifying with us despite all threats from both the president and the state governor. At this juncture, it is incumbent upon us as youths of Ibarapa zone, to reaffirm our unalloyed support for you and we are battle ready to join you to resist any attempt to silence you from any quarter.

“Furthermore, we wish to appreciate the Alaafin of Oyo (Iku Baba Yeye) Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for backing the struggle at last as his cooperation rekindled our dying hope on Yoruba nation. In the same vein, we wish to state clearly that we will remain law abiding and shall allow peaceful non- Yorubas on our land inasmuch as they are ready to live in harmony with our people; but henceforth, killer herdsmen should not be sighted on Ibarapa soil again”, the group said. Addressing Governor Makinde and the Federal Government, the group also has this message: “We wish to warn any group or individual to desist from harassing or intimidating or arresting the generalissimo of Yoruba nation, Sunday Igboho, as such an attempt would lead to anarchy and chaos in the entire Nation. “Since your government seems to be powerless or insensitive to our plights, there is no error welcoming a God-sent hero in Ibarapa land.

We are therefore using this opportunity to appreciate general Muhammad Buhari for sending his men for a destructive mission on our land. We are reminding him that he who makes peaceful coexistence impossible makes violent change inevitable”, the youths threatened.

Though the IG was reported to have directed the Oyo State Police Commissioner to arrest Sunday Igboho, just like Governor Makinde had also directed earlier, the governor was at the weekend reported to have constituted a high-powered delegation comprising the Commissioner of Police, senior staff of the government Ministries, as well as, some stakeholders to go to Igangan to assess the situation there, meet with the youths and elders in the town in a bid to finding a truce to the festering imbroglio.

To many discerning minds, the move to introduce an armistice by the Oyo government and the police was a step in the right direction going by the threat by youths in Igboho also that should Sunday be arrested, crisis would erupt in the town. Sunday Igboho who was spotted in a heavily fortified bullet-proof traditional jacket covered with a French jacket while addressing the youths, had himself boasted that whoever was worth it should come and arrest him and face rhe consequences.

In a video that has gone viral, Sunday Igboho was seen talking to his constituents that he had met with the Commissioner of Police, “Mama wa, and his Deputy. The Area Commander was also there.

They have promised to support us to see that peace returns to Ibarapa area, Oke Ogun and Oyo State in general. The Commissioner said that no one will harass us again. They promised to be visiting the ravaged towns periodically. They will ensure no Fulani harasses anyone again. I will continue to visit you from time to time to ensure that nothing untoward happens to you again. The Governor said the police Commissioner should arrest me, but here we are.

The Police Commissioner has promised to dialogue with everybody for peace to reign. Foreigners cannot come to our land and continue to oppress us. We won’t take that”, Igboho stressed.

