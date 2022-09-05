Herdsmen’s attacks claimed 5,000 lives in Benue, says group

No fewer than 5, 000 people, including women and children, have been reportedly killed and about two million others displaced following attacks on communities in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen in five years, the Benue People of Conscience (B-PoC) has claimed. Inastatementby itsChairman John Orshio and Secretary Tersoo Iorbee, the group alsosaidthevictimslostproperties worth N500 billion.

It frowned on the Federal Government’s lackadaisical posture in addressing the humanitarian challenges that grounded farming and socialactivitiesintheaffected communities.

The group urged the centralgovernmenttoredeemits N10 billion pledge to the state to facilitate the reconstruction of the ravaged homes, schools and hospitals and eventual safe return of the InternallyDisplacedPersons (IDPs) to their homes. Itsaid:”Deathsoccasioned byherdsmenattacks on communitiesinBenueStatehave been officially placed at over N5, 000.

“Our investigation has revealed that property, farms as well as farm produce estimatedto have been lost to this madness across the state has beenputataboutN500billion, a modest estimate because it could be more.

“To make matters worse, since the attacks started, the Federal Government has failed to redeem its pledge of N10 billion to assist affected communities in rebuilding schools, hospitals and homes that were damaged by herdsmanmilitiatoenablethemto start life afresh. “Recently, we heard that Katsina State, the home of President Muhammadu Buhari, had allegedly received about N6.25 billion for the establishment of ranches in the state.

“Part of the sum we also learnt willbeused fortheconstruction of schools, health centresand veterinary clinics inareasaffectedbyherdsmen attacks in Katsina State. “If the report is anything to go by, then we wonder why the Federal Government is yet to redeem a pledge of N10 billion it promised Benue, years ago to enable it to take care of similar issues in the state.

“Theonlysuccourthatthe IDPshavehadisthemonthly disbursement of food and non-food items to them by the Samuel Ortom administration through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).”

Orshio stated that it was ceaseless attacks and killing of innocent people that triggered the establishment of the Community Volunteer Guardstocomplementtheeffortsof conventionalsecurity agenciestotacklethesecurity challenges facing the state.

