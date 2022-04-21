News

Herdsmen’s Attacks: Edo communities, CSOs barricade Benin-Lagos road

Following the incessant attacks unleashed by Fulani herdsmen on Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State in recent times, no fewer than 15 communities in collaboration with the Civil Society Organisations, yesterday barricaded the Lagos-Benin Expressway to protest the unabated attacks.

The communities lamented that herdsmen activities had resulted in killings and destruction of farm produce, as well as forceful evictions from their ancestral homes. Some of the communities include Odiguetue, Ofintebe, Igolo, Okokuo, Abumwenre I and II, Obarenren, Uhiere, Uyimo I and II. The protest which lasted for several hours, led to severe gridlock on that axis. Speaking on behalf of the communities and for the civil rights groups, Osagie Obayuwana, stated that they are worried about the crisis in the various communities across the state, which is being orchestrated by armed herdsmen.
While noting that urgent steps needed to be taken in order to checkmate them before it snowballs into full blown crises in the state, said: “We want the entire world to know the experience our people are passing through for quite some time now.”

 

