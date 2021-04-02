Herdsmen’s attacks: Ndigbo calls for govs, Ohanaeze security meeting

…says S’East’ll no longer allow killings

Following the recurring attacks and heightened insecurity in the South- East geo-political zone, the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, yesterday, called on the governors of the five South- East states to, as a matter of urgency, convene an emergency security meeting that will take a look at the state of insecurity in the region.

The meeting, according to the body, is aimed at evaluating the rising incidence of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, which has “made the region unsafe” for Ndigbo to go about their daily activities. Recall that the heightened fear of a possible genocide on the people of the South-East geo-political zone was, on Wednesday, expressed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East Zone, which alleged that the multiple and coordinated attacks on Enugu and Ebonyi states’ communities by killer herdsmen, which left about 25 persons dead, amounted to a siege on the region.

On the heels of CAN outcry, the Senate’s South- East Caucus also urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu and heads of other security agencies, to expeditiously fish out those responsible for the recent killing of natives in Ebonyi State communities. Following this, the Senator representing Ebonyi South District, Michael Ama Nnachi and a Rapporteur of Victims of Persecution, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Chukwuma- Machukwu Ume (SAN), both gave damning verdicts on the Federal Government’s inability to check the attacks of herdsmen in the South-East.

For Nnachi, he urged security agents to enforce the presidential order on shoot on sight on herdsmen carrying AK47 rifles to prevent killing of rural dwellers by the killer herdsmen, while Ume said the Federal Government had failed the people of Ebonyi State. However, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at its meeting yesterday, warned that Igbo would no longer fold their hands and watch their people invaded and massacred by terrorists. Specifically, the Igbo group cited the recent attack which occurred in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, where over 25 persons were slaughtered. Speaking on the need to convene the emergency meeting, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and the Chairman of South- East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, stated that the emergency meeting would involve all stakeholders, sons and daughters of Ndigbo, including members of the National Assembly.

Obiozor said: “This meeting will deliberate on ways and means to protect Igbo people wherever they live. The meeting will also establish an emergency relief fund from where help can be given to people exposed to attack of terrorism anywhere in Igbo land. “We wish to say with pride that all through the history of Nigeria, Igbos are known to live in many places outside Igbo land and they have never launched any attack against the lives and property of the people of that area. “We will, therefore, not accept a situation where people will come and invade and kill our people.

We expect the Federal Government to take steps to stop these terrorists from attacking our land, otherwise Igbos will have no option but to device means of self-defence.” Reacting also, the Chairman, Council of Elders of the organisation, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Ohanaeze will take every step to defend the lives and property of its people. In a statement issued after its meeting, Iwuanyanwu lamented the invasion of killer herdsmen in Ishielu, describing it as very painful.

He said: “On Monday, March 29, a very sad and chilling news was released in both print and electronic media of how Igbo land was invaded by strange terrorists from outside Igbo land. This incident is very painful. “During this invasion by so called herdsmen, lives and property were destroyed.

Up till now, the exact number of lives lost is not known, but eye-witness report said that over 20 lives were lost. Hundreds of people in Ebonyi State, a sovereign part of Igbo land are now homeless. “In Igbo culture of “Onye- aghala-nwanne-ya”, I want to make it clear to all and sundry that any attack on any Igbo soil is an attack on the entire Igbo land.

“Igbos will never fold their hands and watch people invade them. I am constrained to sound this warning as the Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders that we will no longer accept a situation where our people are invaded by terrorists. “We will take every step to defend the lives and property of our people. We had earlier expressed our sympathy to our compatriots in other States in Nigeria such as Borno, Kaduna, Yobe, Sokoto, Taraba, Benue and Plateau where people have suffered similar invasion in the past. “We have passed through this journey and violence of war and we know it is a very painful and lonely journey.

“That is the reason all Elders of Igbo land are passionate about peace and unity in one Nigeria restructured under a new constitution that can protect every part of the country and create incentive for every part to develop their God’s given potentials to the benefits of their people and Nigeria.” On his part, Ume, in a statement, said he subscribed to the recommendation of Taraba State governor, Dairus Ishaku, that the Nigerian government should allow the citizens to bear arms to defend themselves in the face increasing attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “The constitutional duties of the military is to ward off armed invasion of any part and territory of Nigeria while the police and the para-militaries are to ensure that public law and order are ensured in the country. How come these foreign mercenaries are having unfettered field days in our country?” The senior lawyer argued that no government would condone insecurity of its citizens and its territories.

