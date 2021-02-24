Here’s how Stacia Mac balanced motherhood-mentorship to shape her son Polo G’s career

Women can have a lot of titles, but a fairly new one is “momager”.

This hybrid of mom and manager is exactly what it sounds like; a mom serving as her child’s manager. Stacia Mac is a momager extraordinaire to her son Polo G, one of the hottest rappers of 2020.

Stacia’s parents valued the importance of education, and Stacia was a knowledge-hungry student. After finishing school, she pursued a career in property management. It turned out this area was an excellent launchpad for her future endeavous.

As she learned valuable skills like interpersonal communication, meticulous organisation, strong customer service, time management, and enhanced critical thinking, Stacia was preparing herself for an unforeseen chapter.

Polo is one of Stacia’s four children, all of whom she has given the same nurturing and support she received. On the night of his prom, her oldest son came to her and announced that instead of going to college (he had been accepted at 3), he wanted to focus on a career in music.

Recognising Polo’s creative gifts, Stacia accepting his decision with no hesitation and realized she needed to encourage Polo to achieve his dream.

When Columbia Records called, Stacia helped to negotiate her son’s contract then his album deal. That album spent a week at the #1 slot on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart, and 21-year-old Polo G currently has a net worth of over $2 million.

With this, ODA (Only Dreamers Achieve) was born.

This is Stacia’s management company, where she provides her services and mentorship to an array of creative talents.

Among her clients are photographers, influencers, and makeup artists.

Stacia has the same goals as those she represents: sign them to a major label, help them launch their products, or build their brand.

Stacia has a lot of roles herself. She is a mother, manager, entrepreneur, podcast creator, and a wife.

This is where her time management skills fully show their value as Stacia makes it a point to schedule time.

This includes time to eat, time for specific activities for each of her children, time with the entire family, and time for her own self-care.

While this balance is impressive in itself, Stacia also makes time for mentorship.

Using her podcast as a platform to dispel myths and share insight, it offers a place for like-minded women to inspire each other. Though she loves being a mentor, this duty comes in second place to Stacia being a mother.

