Here’s What You Should Know about Building a Stellar Brand in 2021, as per Edouard Prunier

In the era of social media and hyper-connectivity, how you appear online has become extremely important for growth. Your digital communication defines your personal brand, and your professional success hinges on effective personal branding. Influencer and restaurateur Edouard Prunier shares some critical insights that will help you build a thriving brand in 2021. Here are a few key takeaways from his journey:

Focus on Your Strengths

As someone who has made their career in influencing people online, Edouard Prunier realizes the importance of focusing on and investing time in what you do the best and fine-tuning your skills as per your goals. That will add value to your work and reflect personal growth. In addition, he says, “People listen intently when someone speaks about their expertise with passion. Be genuine when you connect with your audience, it truly helps build trust.”

Back-up Passion with Skills

Even though he quit his career in advertising and PR to follow his passion, Edouard Prunier never forgot the valuable lessons he learned while working in the industry. He applied those learnings to his personal brand, learned additional skills, and worked with utmost discipline to become successful. It is impossible to build a personal brand in 2021 without learning and honing the requisite skills, being disciplined, and fully endorsing your personality.

Do Not Be Afraid of Failure

While building his personal brand, there were many occasions when Edouard Prunier thought of quitting midway. However, he did not, and his perseverance finally came to fruition. He was not afraid to fail either at exploring new business avenues like opening a Japanese restaurant or at letting his personality shine through on social media. Edouard says, “Failure offers some important learning lessons that make you more equipped to handle success and become intrepid about trying new things.”

Taking cues from his role model Will Smith, Edouard Prunier has built a successful business empire with self-expression. He backs his strengths and never fears taking risks. Talking about supercars on Instagram, and serving Japanese food at his restaurant franchise Art & Sushi, has added honesty and passion to his personal brand.

People who wish to build a brand in 2021 can learn valuable lessons about self-expression, digital communication, hard work, and risk-taking from Edouard Prunier, who achieved all his laurels in life at the young age of 25.

