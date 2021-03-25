Business

Heritage Bank celebrates World Water Day

Posted on

Heritage Bank Plc has joined the rest of the globe to celebrate the World Water Day 2021 with plans to assist a community in dire need of clean water by installing a bore hole. Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, said in a statement that as part of efforts to implement the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sustainable banking principle, the bank has instituted a corporate social responsibility’s (CSR) campaign project will be executed in two phases. The first involves nominations call for community that is in dire need of water will be put on its social platforms from March 22, 2021, which will run for 30 days.

He disclosed that thorough research would be conducted on communities that are put up for nominations and the most in need will be chosen. He added that community leaders would be engaged, which will herald commencement of the project and handing over the borehole to the community. Speaking on WWD 2021, the MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, said the adoption of the campaign project showed how Heritage Bank values water and making clean water accessible to the underprivileged, living in urban slums and rural areas.

Sekibo, who further canvassed for the implementation of sustainable banking principle, tasked stakeholders to continually promote the need for more productive value of water, which will bring about developmental impact to society, while protecting the communities and environment in which financial institutions and their clients operate.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

