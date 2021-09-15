Business

Heritage Bank, others bankroll SCOA’s equipment for JBN

Heritage Bank Plc and seven other banks have provided a total of N15.5billion to assist SCOA Nigeria Plc for the importation and supply of MAN Platform Trucks and equipment for Julius Berger Nigeria for the construction of 380km Abuja-Kaduna-Kano roads and many others across the country.

Specifically, Heritage Bank availed SCOA Motors an Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) N4.64 billion for the project, while other banks – Zenith, Wema, UBA, Union, Unity, Coronation and Providus Banks complemented the total sum. According to a press release issued by the bank, the sum total covers 33 trucks and technological equipment.

The statement said that for the first phase 16 of the trucks were handed over to Julius Berger during a ceremony, adding that the second phase of delivering will be executed next month. Speaking during the handover ceremony, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the support through project financing in the various sectors of the economy was one of the platforms that underscores the lender’s resolve to make a mark in the financial sector. The Regional Head, Lagos Mainland Zone of Heritage Bank, Mother Dan-Egwu, who represented Sekibo, said the bank partnered to support SCOA Nigeria Plc due to its long and outstanding presence in the automobile market.

