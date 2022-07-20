Heritage Bank partners Adyva Foods to feed 500 underprivileged children

Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare and economic development of communities by feeding over 500 underprivileged children in collaboration with Adyva Foods’ project tagged, “Feed a Kid,” which was in commemoration of Children’s Day celebration. Noting that statistics show that an average Nigerian lives on less than a dollar per day and this makes it difficult for a lot of families to feed properly, Ozena Utulu, the Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications of the Bank, said the partnership with Adyva Foods is in line with the lender’s Sustainable Banking Practices. According to her, the bank has continued to put sustainability at the heart of its decision-making for the sake of humanity and its own bottom line.

“Heritage Bank’s partnership in this event offers us an opportunity to fulfil our quota in adherence to the sustainable banking practices that ensures that banks and related institutions have the interest of their stakeholders at the core of their strategies,” Utulu stated. She also advised parents to explore the advantages and utilize the huge benefits the bank’s BUD account hold for their children. “Access to cash backed loan by parent/guardian/ sponsor for school fees/ education loan. You can access up to 70per cent of your balance held with the Bank as cash backed loan.

The customer must have run the BUD account for a minimum of 6 months to access the cash backed loan. Ease of saving through standing order instructions. Access to exclusive events. Free participation in the BUD MINI career mentoring and coaching sessions once a year. Opportunity to act as a Heritage Bank Executive Committee member for one day,” Utulu explained.

