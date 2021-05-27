Business

Heritage Bank partners Silverbird to empower young Nigerians

Heritage Bank Plc and Silverbird Group, through their Ynspyre project, are partnering to empower and deepen support for young entrepreneurs in the Nigeria creative and entertainment industry, the lender has said. According to a press release, during the first batch of the Ynspyre Project, Heritage Bank and Silverbird graduated five young talented minds in a three-month rigorous, internship training programme to equip them with the necessary skills for their future engagements. The release said that while over 3000 people sent their entries , only five were picked and trained in their different fields of choice. Amongst the lucky interns are: Derrick Ugwugbu–Reporter/ Anchor; Deborah Johnson–Radio Presenter; Oluwasegun Emmanuel Ikoya–Disk Jockey (DJ); Ayomide Solaja–News Presenter and Abayomi Bello–Cinematographer.

