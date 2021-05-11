Heritage Bank partners transport workers on insurance scheme

Heritage Bank, in partnership with the Road Transport Employee’s Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has launched the Travelers’ Accident Insurance Scheme (TAIS) to assist road accident victims across the country.

The scheme, according to the bank, aims to address deaths associated with inability of travelers involved in accident to offset hospital bills. Speaking at the launch of the scheme in Abuja, the Regional Executive, Abuja and North, Heritage Bank Plc, George Okoh-Oboh, commended the thoughtfulness of the association in coming up with such programme to save the lives of accident victims.

He stated that the partnership would help address the road safety crisis and the tragic losses from road crashes or severe injuries. Okoh-Oboh said majority of victims were part of the working-age population (between 15 and 64 years old), adding that road crashes have become the #1 killer of the young worldwide.

He pledged the continued support of the bank in ensuring the success of the scheme. Okoh-Oboh said: “At Heritage Bank, we believe in this project and we are ready to support it as it seeks to address accidents on the road. This project will save lives of many Nigerians, so we are not just here to see what comes in but we are here to add value and ensure that it succeeds.”

The National President of RTEAN, Musa Muhammed, in his remarks, said that the scheme aimed at promoting the welfare of passengers, while ensuring security for passengers’ property.

He explained that the scheme would provide support to passengers who may be involved in accidents in the course of their journeys.

