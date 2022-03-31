Business

Heritage Bank promotes financial literacy

Heritage Bank Plc recently joined the rest of the world in the celebration of 2022 Global Money Week, the lender said in a statement. According to the statement, the 2022 Global Money Week (GMW), which held from 21st – 27th of March 2022, had as its theme, “Build your future, be smart about money.”

The statement said: “With a series of educational programs lined up for the celebration, Heritage Bank was able to raise awareness amongst over 10,000 teens and youths across the 36 states and improve the capabilities of young people to make sound decisions when it comes to financial matters to secure their futures.

“One of the activities to herald this year’s GMW was the partnership with the Heartto- Heart Foundation on building successful families by educating married couples, counselling teens and young adults and holding awareness campaigns to enlighten them on financial literacy.” Commenting on this year’s GMW, Executive Director at Heritage Bank, Jude Monye, reiterated the bank’s commitment to further entrench financial inclusion, noting that financial literacy is a key enabler in the lender’s quest to drive financial inclusion, which, according to him, could also be achieved when young Nigerians are properly educated on the importance of making sound decisions on money matters Speaking at the Heartto- Heart conference titled, “The Cheating Mind,” Ozena Utulu, Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications, stressed the importance of financial intelligence, which she said would help to secure the future of the young ones, enable them to make better financial choices and create a sense of responsibility with money.

She added that to make money, time management is imperative and should be well understood. Utulu advised the youths to: “Start saving now, make the right choices while spending money by creating a budget, identify the needs and wants and also imbibe the culture of savings, be smart about how money is spent and spend money wisely.”

 

