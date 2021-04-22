Business

Heritage Bank, Rita Dominic partner to promote creative industry

Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative and entertainment sector by supporting the, “Rita Dominic Acting Challenge.” The lender, in collaboration with leading Nigerian actress and Co-Founder of the Audrey Silva Company, Rita Dominic, launched an acting challenge for aspiring actors to recreate a scene in a new film “La Femme Anjola,” produced by the later. Respectively, the winners carted away cash prizes- ; the Prize winner, Jasmine Howson-Wright received N1million, Chioma Okafor, 1st runner-up got N300, 000, whilst the 2nd runner-up grabbed N100, 000 consolation prize for the recreating a scene from La Famme Anjola in the acting challenge. Speaking at the presentation of the cheque to the winners, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the Bank, Fela Ibidapo, explained that as the institution’s name implies, Heritage Bank has continued to make efforts in supporting creativity, ideologies and talents like these, where arts are used as a tool to promote cultural awareness and to help younger Nigerians form a strong sense of National identity

