Heritage Bank rolls out new educational solutions

Heritage Bank Plc has rolled out robust products, the Acada School Portal Solution and Alumni Banking Service, with the aim of adding value to the different levels in the educational sector.

According to a press release, the two products, Acada and Alumni Banking Service, are internet-based solutions that are seamlessly integrated with a school’s portal and Alumni platforms that benefit the different stakeholders and complement efforts in attaining the best global practices in school management.

Specifically, the statement said: “Acada is a suite enterprise web application designed on the portal platform to add value to the administrations and operations of primary and secondary schools in a variety of ways.

It makes it easier for students (prospective, current, and alumni) alongside their guardians and teachers to interact with the school without the need for physical presence.

“The Alumni Banking service is an educational provision by Heritage Bank that seeks to utilise a track, engage, endow and invest model to help secondary and tertiary educational institutions create modern alumni systems that contribute to their financial stability just like great alumni do in the best global schools.”

